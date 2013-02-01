50 Cent Says There Will Be No G-Unit Reunion, Doesn’t “Give A F**k About A Blog Post”

If you were waiting on a G-Unit reunion after Game created a petition to get the group back together, 50 Cent doesn’t want you to hold your breath.

“You’re not gonna get nothing back together,” 50 said to AOL Boombox. “I decide that. I do what I want to do. I don’t give a f**k what they talking about on a blog post.”

In a recent interview with the website, 50 Cent dismissed Game’s recent petition to get the group back together GunitReunion.com as nothing more than a publicity stunt. “Every time there was nothing going on [Game] said “F**k you, 50,” to generate some sort of new interest,” he explained. But now that doesn’t work anymore. So you gotta figure out a new way to do it. And now it’s saying, ‘We’ll get G-Unit back together!'”

Without referring to himself directly, Mr. Jackson stated that their might still be long festering animosity between group members that can possibly boil over. “If it worked it would be something cool that I did,” he said. [But] what would you say if I actually did put it together and then it fell apart right in front of you? Or if I bring them around each other and their feelings from a long time — the disrespect and the talking — bleed over into the people that are just around them and then one of them gets shot and killed, or one of them gets stabbed and hurt bad. Then what?”

Well when you put it that way, Fif, nobody wants to get shot or killed.

Read the whole interview right here.

—

Photo: AP