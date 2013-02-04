Beyoncé Announces “The Mrs. Carter Show” World Tour

Beyoncé is officially back. After a stunning performance at this year’s Super Bowl (salute to the Baltimore Ravens for the W), the R&B and Pop singer announces “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour.
The European leg of the tour kicks off April 15 in Belgrade, Serbi at the Kombank Arena before going on to countires like Holland, Croatia, France and Germany before closing out on May 29 in Stockholm, Sweden at the Ericsson Globe Arena.
The “Single Ladies” singer will then have about a month off before continuing with the U.S. portion of the tour that starts on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Besides cities like Dallas, Miami and Atlantic City, the tour will also makes stops in Toronto and Montreal before closing out on August 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, of course.
But that’s not all as the nearly year long tour will also have dates in Asia and Latin America that have yet to be announced. Does this mean Blue Ivy will be going on tour or is Jay-Z going to be Mr. Mom for 2013?
Check out the confirmed dates for “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour, and a bugged out commercial for the O2 date, below. More info available at Beyoncé’s official site.
EUROPE
April 15 – Belgrade, Serbi – Kombank Arena
April 17 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb
April 19 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovnaft Arena
April 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
April 24 – Paris, France – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
April 25 – Paris, France – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
April 26 – Birmingham, UK – LG Arena
April 29 – London, UK – The O2
April 30 – London, UK – The O2
May 1 – London, UK – The O2
May 3 – London, UK – The O2
May 7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
May 11 – Dublin, Ireland – The O2
May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – The O2
May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
May 17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
May 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
May 20 – Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
May 22 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
May 24 – Berlin, Germany – O2 World
May 25 – Warsaw, Poland – National Stadium—Orange Warsaw Festival
May 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum
May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
May 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe Arena
NORTH AMERICA
June 28 – Los Angeles – BET Experience/Staples Center
June 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 2 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion at San Jose
July 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
July 10 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
July 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Arena @ Gwinnett Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 20 – Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
July 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
July 27 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena
July 29 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
August 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
August 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
—
Photo: Christopher Polk