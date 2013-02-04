Beyoncé Announces “The Mrs. Carter Show” World Tour

Beyoncé is officially back. After a stunning performance at this year’s Super Bowl (salute to the Baltimore Ravens for the W), the R&B and Pop singer announces “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour.

The European leg of the tour kicks off April 15 in Belgrade, Serbi at the Kombank Arena before going on to countires like Holland, Croatia, France and Germany before closing out on May 29 in Stockholm, Sweden at the Ericsson Globe Arena.

The “Single Ladies” singer will then have about a month off before continuing with the U.S. portion of the tour that starts on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Besides cities like Dallas, Miami and Atlantic City, the tour will also makes stops in Toronto and Montreal before closing out on August 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, of course.

But that’s not all as the nearly year long tour will also have dates in Asia and Latin America that have yet to be announced. Does this mean Blue Ivy will be going on tour or is Jay-Z going to be Mr. Mom for 2013?

Check out the confirmed dates for “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour, and a bugged out commercial for the O2 date, below. More info available at Beyoncé’s official site.

EUROPE

April 15 – Belgrade, Serbi – Kombank Arena

April 17 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb

April 19 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Slovnaft Arena

April 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

April 24 – Paris, France – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

April 25 – Paris, France – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

April 26 – Birmingham, UK – LG Arena

April 29 – London, UK – The O2

April 30 – London, UK – The O2

May 1 – London, UK – The O2

May 3 – London, UK – The O2

May 7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

May 11 – Dublin, Ireland – The O2

May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – The O2

May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

May 17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

May 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

May 20 – Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

May 22 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

May 24 – Berlin, Germany – O2 World

May 25 – Warsaw, Poland – National Stadium—Orange Warsaw Festival

May 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum

May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

May 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe Arena

NORTH AMERICA

June 28 – Los Angeles – BET Experience/Staples Center

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 2 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion at San Jose

July 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

July 10 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Arena @ Gwinnett Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 20 – Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

July 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

July 27 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

July 29 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

August 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

August 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Photo: Christopher Polk