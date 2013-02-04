Maejor Ali ft. Juicy J & Justin Bieber – “Lolly” [LISTEN]

The artist formerly known as Bei Maejor has changed his name and is attempting to make a lasting impression with this new song featuring Juicy J and Justin Bieber.

Now going by the name of Maejor Ali, the accomplished songwriter and producer drops this new record called “Lolly.” Maejor has produced records for Soulja Boy (“Speakers Goin Hammer”), Ciara (“Ride” remix), Frank Ocean (“Dust), and is now taking another shot at solo stardom.

Maejor snatches one of the biggest pop stars in music in Bieber after producing “Love Me Like You Do,” and “One Love” off of his latest solo album, Believe. The Canadian crooner even spits a few bars on this record stating that he’s “got your girl at this crib watching Netflix.” Watch out, now.

After the artwork, get a listen to “Lolly” featuring Juicy J and Justin Bieber and checkout Maejor Ali tomorrow as he will be a guest on The Breakfast Club explaining his name change.

—

Photo: YouTube