DJ Kay Slay ft. Fabolous, Rick Ross, Nelly, French Montana & T-Pain “About That Life”

DJ Kay Slay spans the country as he rounds up Rick Ross, Fabolous, Nelly, French Montana and T-Pain for the video, “About That Life.”

The editor-in-chief of Straight Stuntin magazine keeps it street as he supplies each rapper with some of his infamously thick talent for this new clip. “About That Life” is the latest single from his album Rhyme Or Die, his fifth studio album scheduled to drop under E1 Records later this year.

Each rapper do their fair amount of stunting especially T-Pain, as he performs in front of a scale that balances his two Grammys and some of his ridiculous jewelry. The RIAA-certified diamond rapper, Nelly, takes it to St. Louis as he performs with large bottomed-stunner, Mizz DR.

Montana gets his the ski mask way in his cameo as Rozay delivers his bars over the phone like a business call. Fab appears in the video decked out in Knicks gear and matching Air Jordan IVs despite performing The Association theme song for the Brooklyn Nets on NBA TV.

Check out Slay’s new video for “About That Life” down after the jump and be on the lookout for Rhyme Or Die in the near future.

Photo: YouTube