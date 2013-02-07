The 25 Best Rapper/Producer Duos In Hip-Hop [PHOTOS]

In Hip-Hop, chemistry between a producer and a rapper is one of the most important things that a you can have.

In a world where you can email a beat to a rapper in a nanosecond, the in-studio chemistry has become somewhat of a lost art. However, there are some artists out there that still utilize the ability to get into a studio and make magic together.

Although there are some that have succeeded doing it the old fashion way, there is nothing like reminiscing on the veterans who did it best. What if Swizz Beatz never met DMX? What if Just Blaze never met Jay-Z? What if Snoop Doggy Dogg never met Dr. Dre? This is a thought that a lot of us do not want to fathom.

Today on Hip-Hop Wired, in no particular order, we take a look at some of the greatest producer/rapper duos in all of Hip-Hop.

Hit that jump to check it all out.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »