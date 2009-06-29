Fabolous To Release Movie With Loso’s Way Album

“Loso’s Way is a themed album that was inspired by the film Carlito’s Way. I was inspired by how his story was kind of parallel to my story where he was a guy from the streets trying to come up and do something bigger and better verses back peddling back into the streets and ending up back in jail and stuff like that. I felt that was parallel to my story along with some of the trials and tribulations he had went through in trying to become bigger and better.

Whenever you on your road to the riches, you’re gonna come across a couple of speed bumps and you just have to roll over them, slow down and roll over them and keep it pushing. I saw that in his story and that’s part of my story so with this album. A couple of things happened between this one and the last one that were personal to me and I wanted to share some of my personal things on this album too and within the music. I had my first child between these last two projects so I definitely touched on that with the album. A couple of my relationships I changed with different people and I wanted to speak on that because that’s a relatable situation to people in general. If you have a long time relationship with anybody or long time friendship with anybody and it changes so I wanted to speak on those kind of things and that was all relatable from the movie as well.”