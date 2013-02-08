Behind The Scenes Of The “Scream & Shout” Remix With will.i.am, Waka Flocka, Diddy, Hit-Boy & More [PHOTOS]

Producer and recording artist, will.i.am, brought the stars out for the remix of his latest hit single “Scream & Shout.”

Released last month, the Black Eyed Peas front man tapped Britney Spears, Waka Flocka Flame, Diddy, Hit-Boy and Lil Wayne for the urban remix to this current club favorite. The artists all linked up in Los Angeles, California to shoot the video for the single that is produced by the “Ni**as in Paris” beatsmith.

This song will be featured on will.i.am’s and Britney Spears’ upcoming respective solo projects that are due out in 2013. Will’s new album, #willpower, will feature contributions from Chris Brown, Mick Jagger, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Ne-Yo, Avril Lavigne, Kanye West and many more.

The stills from this video shoot don’t features Ms. Spears or Lil Wayne, but it looks like that they will film there scenes at a later date. This energetic song looks like it will feature a similarly energetic video judging from the looks on Diddy, Waka and Hit-Boy’s faces.

Check out the still from the shoot down after the jump.

Photo: Twitter

