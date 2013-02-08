CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Behind The Scenes Of The “Scream & Shout” Remix With will.i.am, Waka Flocka, Diddy, Hit-Boy & More [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Producer and recording artist, will.i.am, brought the stars out for the remix of his latest hit single “Scream & Shout.”

Released last month, the Black Eyed Peas front man tapped Britney Spears, Waka Flocka Flame, Diddy, Hit-Boy and Lil Wayne for the urban remix to this current club favorite. The artists all linked up in Los Angeles, California to shoot the video for the single that is produced by the “Ni**as in Paris” beatsmith.

This song will be featured on will.i.am’s and Britney Spears’ upcoming respective solo projects that are due out in 2013. Will’s new album, #willpower, will feature  contributions from Chris Brown, Mick Jagger, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Ne-Yo,  Avril Lavigne, Kanye West and many more.

The stills from this video shoot don’t features Ms. Spears or Lil Wayne, but it looks like that they will film there scenes at a later date. This energetic song looks like it will feature a similarly energetic video judging from the looks on Diddy, Waka and Hit-Boy’s faces.

Check out the still from the shoot down after the jump.

Photo: Twitter

Diddy , hit-boy , photos , scream and shout remix , Waka Flocka Flame , Will Power , william

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close