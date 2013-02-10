Sean “Diddy” Combs Gets ‘New York’ Mag Logo Tattooed On Arm [PHOTOS]

Sean “Diddy” Combs either reads a lot of New York magazine or really loves his hometown. Probably both.

The Hip-Hop mogul got a new tattoo of the word “New York,” styled in the aforementioned publication’s recognizable font/logo, on his forearm.

Of course, Diddy shared his new ink with the world via Instagram.

“Gettin a Tat and Cut at the same damn time!! These ni–as can’t multitask…ha,” was the caption on a pic the “Can’t Hold Me Down” rapper shared yesterday (February 8), which alludes to his ad libs on Future’s “Same Damn Time (Remix).” In the photo Diddy is seen getting a shape up from Rich the Barber and tattooed by Carlos Macedo, who has also inked rappers the Game and Jay Rock.

The next image the Bad Boy shared was of the finished product on bottom of his forearm.

Mr. Combs loves using social media. With New York Fashion week under way, on Friday, February 8, he held a fashion show of his Sean Jean clothing line’s new collection (available at Macy’s) via Instagram and dubbed the #SeanJohnInstagramFashionShow.

Photos: Instagram

