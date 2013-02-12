Future ft. Lil Wayne – “Karate Chop (Remix)” [LISTEN]

No matter what you may personally think of the struggle falsetto kingpin Future, the guy is winning. Lil Wayne adds a verse to the Atlanta rapper/crooner’s “Karate Chop”; the original can be found on his FBG: The Movie mixtape.

DJ Smallz premieres the remix heard here, which will be appearing on his This Is That Southern Smoke Vol. 4 due out over NBA All-Star weekend. Tunechi’s verse uses the same stuttering flow that Future uses, at least at the start of his verse.

“My pockets are so fat, I start to feel contractions,” spits Weezy. That’s passable, but that “Beat that p-ssy up like Emmett Till,” line deserves a flag on the play.

Future’s star is definitely rising but the baby mama drama is also following him every step of the way. TMZ reports that another woman is claiming that he fathered her son that was born on December 4, 2012. The “Tony Montana” rapper is disputing his paternity and the woman is seeking a DNA test. In a separate case, Future a DNA test proved Future is the son of 10-year-old boy has started pay child support for the lad’s care.

“Karate Chop” is the official first single from Future’s forthcoming sophomore album, Future Hendrix.

Listen to the Weezy assisted “Karate Chop (Remix)” below.

UPDATE: No Tags. CDQ.

Photo: Epic/Cash Money