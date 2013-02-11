Freddie Gibbs Says Young Jeezy Was “Only Concerned With Pushing Jeezy” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs unexpectedly left Young Jeezy’s record label, Corporate Thugz Entertainment last year shortly before dropping his critically acclaimed project, Baby Face Killa.

After initially saying that there were no hard feelings between the two and the split was amicable, Gangsta Gibbs changed his tune while chatting with The Morning Riot radio show.

“I can’t really say it was amicable. I could just say that we agreed to disagree,” says the ESGN rapper. “We definitely disagreed. The guy moves in a different way that I move, and I just wanted to branch out and do my own thing. I felt like I was wasting time pushing someone else’s brand when I could push my own and do my own thing. Because that’s was what he was concerned with, pushing Jeezy. So I gotta be concerned with pushing Gibbs.”

Initially, Gibbs and Jeezy played it politically correct, as the two stated in interviews that the two split for the better of each other’s interests. “It was a number of things; at the end of the day, it was a good decision for myself and my family,” he explained to Power 105 in December of 2012. “It was nothing against him; it was just a move that I had to make personally and business wise.”

Moreover, Gangsta Gibbs let off a tweet last night stating ” I spent the past 2 years being “politically” correct in the rap game cuz I was wit a ni**a that did so. No more filter.”

Uh oh. Something tells us we haven’t heard the last of this. Listen to the full interview from WGCI down after the jump.

