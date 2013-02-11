Hit-Boy Reacts To Winning His First Grammy For “Ni**as In Paris”

Hit-Boy was one of the big winners at last night’s Grammy Awards as he took home a golden gramophone for producing “Ni**as In Paris.”

Jay-Z & Kanye West’s triple platinum single from Watch The Throne won the award for Best Rap Song in a pre-show telecast. The Blueprint/Interscope signee and head of HitsSince87 music group accepted the award on the rapper’s behalf.

“I have always dreamed of winning a Grammy and to share the award with two artists that I consider mentors and have tremendous respect for only makes me feel that much more undeserving,” Hit-Boy said in a statement.

“Thank you Jay-Z and Kanye for giving me the opportunity to create something special with you, I know this is just the beginning. I never would have had a chance to be where I am without my family who has supported me along every step of this journey; you are my inspiration to continue working hard. I cannot believe it, I feel so blessed.”

Hit-Boy, real name Chauncey Hollis, is currently on the mega remix of will.i.am. and Britney Spears’ “Scream & Shout” with Diddy, Lil Wayne, and Waka Flocka Flame and is gearing up to release his HS87 compilation album, All I Ever Dreamed Of with protegees Audio Push and K. Roosevelt in March.

“We always believed in Hit from the beginning and now to see The Academy recognize his true talent is a blessing,” says Gee Roberson, co-CEO of Blueprint Group, management firm for Hit-Boy. “He’s a true artist and we couldn’t be more proud.”

