T-Pain Throws Shots At Future On Instagram [PHOTO]

In an event you can’t say you didn’t see coming, T-Pain took to Instagram to take a few shots at Epic Records recording artist, Future.

T-Pain, who saw worldwide success in the mid-2000s after popularizing the use of auto-tune in records, called Future the “new T-Pain” in not so flattering terms. “Funny thing about that Bugatti you woke up in, its mine. Oh, the irony,” Pain left in a message on an Instagram picture that has since been deleted.

“Funny how “the new T-Pain” has to use “The old T-Pain’s Bugatti for his Bugatti hook. So there’s that. Not at all throwing shots at Ace Hood. That’s my man, 100 grand,” Pain said in reference to the Future Hendrix rapper’s latest hook, “Bugatti.”

The Free Band Gang leader has been looked at as the person mainly responsible with bringing back auto-tune after Jay-Z famously dropped his Blueprint 3-single, “Death of Autotune.” The Atlanta rapper has saw much success with hit singles like “Turn On The Lights,” “Same Damn Time,” “Itchin,” and “Tony Montana.”

“When I first used Auto-Tune, I never used it to sing. I wasn’t using it the way T-Pain was. I used it to rap because it makes my voice sound grittier. Now everybody wants to rap in Auto-Tune. Future’s not everybody,” he told Complex in a recent interview. “The people who are taking my style are like my babies. I’ve got a tribe of kids that want to be like me.”

Prepare yourselves, folks. The first ever all Auto-Tune rap battle might be on the way.

Check out screen shot on the next page courtesy of RealTalkNY.

—

Photo: Epic/Microsoft

1 2Next page »