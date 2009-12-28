Kanye West Gives Back At Homeless Shelter

Christmas is deemed as a time for cheer and generosity and clearly rapper Kanye West feels the sentiment.

Alongside Amber Rose, the two decided to give back for the holidays and volunteers for the Los Angles Mission to help the homeless on Saturday.

Fully appreciative of what he has come to garner with his success, the rapper assisted in serving lunches to those in need.

“It’s just important [to give back] when you’re very blessed,” said West, according to TheBoomBox.com.

Los Angles Mission, a non-profit organization, has dedicated itself to providing aid for those without homes. Services include presenting food and offering employment. They are also available to further aid those that might be dealing with substance abuse as they offer a platform to seek rehabilitation.

Services have been provided to the city’s “Skid Row” district for over 70 years now.