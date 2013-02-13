DMX Arrested For Driving Without A License

DMX was arrested in South Carolina early this morning for driving without a license. X was pulled over with his 5-month-old daughter in the backseat of the car.

The 42-year-old was driving a 1978 Buick before he was busted. An officer pulled him over after watching him stop at a gas station. He was apprehended and taken to the Spartanburg Detention Center at around 2 A.M.

Hours later he was released after paying a fine, and considers the entire incident a complete waste of time. “No, I didn’t have a license … put the cuffs on me. Brought me here. I paid the money. Basically, just 5 hours wasted for nothing,” he told a reporter as he left the facility.

X has a laundry list of arrests to his name, and has been busted before for driving without a license.

Several years ago, he appeared to have lost control of both his career and personal life, doing everything from impersonating an officer ,to speeding. In 2010 he was sentenced to six months in an Arizona jail and struggled to maintain his sobriety.

In the years since he’s appeared on reality TV and attempted to get treatment for his addictions. The Yonkers native has also split from his wife of more than a decade, Tashera Simmons. The couple share four children, while X has six more offspring from other relationships.

