French Montana ft. Nicki Minaj – “Freaks” [LISTEN]

French Montana’s debut album has suffered push backs, but luckily he’s releasing new music right on schedule.

Montana’s latest,”Freaks” has finally hit the ‘Net.The C*ke Boy teams with Nicki Minaj for the Rico-Love produced joint sampling “Murder She Wrote” and the original “Freaks” by Li’l Vicious and Dougie Fresh.

Minaj taps into her West Indian roots on the upbeat song, with Montana following suit. Even though it’s his record, the Young Money rapper shines in her element, due in part to the music being unique to her native, Trinidad, but also because she knows how to get dirty on a verse. “I took him to the crib, to kill him wit’ it/My legs behind my head, I hit the ceiling wit’ it/When I put it in his mouth I couldn’t believe it/He looked me in my eyes and said he wanna breathe it.”

Montana dropped the album cover this month, revealing little about the actual track itself, and expressing high hopes for its performance. “It will be top 40—No. 1,” he told Rap-Up.

“Freaks” will be on Montana’s Excuse My French release is due out in May.

Take a listen to “Freaks” below, and don’t be afraid to add it to your Valentine’s Day playlist-–if the spirit moves you.

[Spotted at Rap-Up]

—

Photo: Wire Image