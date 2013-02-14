CLOSE
Donwill – “All White” [VIDEO]

Donwill of Tanya Morgan releases a new track that will surely ruffle a few feathers. Titled “All White,” the mellow cut is an ode to the BK repping MC’s milk of magnesia, the Caucasian woman.

Donwill took to Twitter to share a brief message, saying “The Black History Month anthem for post racial America has arrived.” Be aware that these are the thoughts of the artists, not Hip-Hop Wired. It may be satire, too.

See the visuals for “All White” below.

