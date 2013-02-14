Lil Wayne ft. Drake & Future – “Love Me” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne releases the new video for his latest hit single for “Love Me” featuring Future and Drake.

This video is much less a romantic comedy and much more a creepy horror flick as Weezy shape shifts in quick cut scenes throughout the clip. The video takes place in what seems like a hotel room with horrible plumbing, as beautiful women swim in water surrounded by a bed.

The new god of auto-tune, Future Pendergrass, is surrounded by some beautiful women with some reptilian features like lizard tongues and really bad skin. Tunechi has been under fire lately after a lyric he spit about Emmett Till on the remix for “Karate Chop” featuring Future has caught the ire of the slain civil rights figure’s family.

Epic Records have officially apologized for the lyric and removed the rhyme from Future’s song, but it seems like that damage had been done. In any case, Wayne’s new album, I Am Not A Human Being 2 is scheduled to hit stores on March 26th.

Until that date hits, enjoy the video for “Love Me” after the jump.

Photo: VEVO