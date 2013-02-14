Exclusive: Pusha T Explains Kanye West’s Influence On My Name Is My Name [VIDEO]

Although Pusha T is still riding off the success of his recent mixtape, Wrath Of Caine, he’s ready to shift his focus to his solo album, My Name Is My Name.

In a recent sit-down with Hip-Hop Wired, the younger Thornton brother revealed the mind state he was in when making the mixtape, and how it will differ from his upcoming album.

“A mixtape is totally against the G.O.O.D. Music way of doing things,” said a relaxed Pusha T. “Once you like it, once you love it, that’s it. It’s done. But when you think of G.O.O.D. Music it is always a quality thing. The music goes through twenty different processes.”

Kanye West is going to have a big input on the album, which is tentatively set for a May release date. While Pusha admits Kanye’s perfectionist ways doesn’t make him the easiest to work with, he’s willing to put his pride to the side.

“It’s Kanye really putting on his real executive producer hat. Whether he is commenting on a beat, saying ‘those 808s need to hit harder, those drums needs to hit, those kicks or those snares.’ Or him saying ‘that’s the first line of the verse right there.’ You’ve got to put your ego aside when you are in there with ‘Ye,” Pusha said frankly. “As much as I care about my verses, he cares about the greatness of the song.”

