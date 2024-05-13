Subscribe
Diddy’s Son King Combs Drops A Diss Track For 50 Cent

50 Cent, of course, responded with comedy...

Published on May 13, 2024

When authorities raided Diddy’s home a few weeks back, 50 Cent had a field day trolling the man on social media, and it got to the point where Diddy’s right-hand man, Stevie J, challenged 50 to a fist fight.

Though the fight never happened, Diddy’s son, King Combs, has come out swinging on Fiddy in a new diss track that no one saw coming. Coming for 50 and everyone else who’s taken shots at Diddy for his alleged crimes against humanity and other rappers, Combs kicks off the song saying, “I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy,’” before going at 50 with, “When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map? Stop lying. Pops been hated on by many men and ni**a that’s fine/They gon’ try to stop they M and M’s and they gon’ die tryin.'”

The bars weren’t exactly stellar, but it is what it is, and we get the point.

Of course, 50 Cent was quick to respond with hilarious sarcasm saying, “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL.”

We’re not gonna lie, that was low-key hilarious.

That being said, we hope this is the last diss track dropped by King Combs and that 50 refrains from releasing one of his own as no one asked for this, no one wants to hear this and no one is going to be entertained by this.

In short, it’s pointless. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of King Combs dropping a 50 Cent diss track? Let us know in the comments section below.

