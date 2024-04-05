Diddy Son King Combs Accused Of Sexual Assault, Xitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The legal drama clouding Sean “Diddy” Combs has begun shading his family, directly. King Combs (born Christian Combs, 26), the Bad Boy mogul’s son with the late Kim Porter, has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that also names his father.

TMZ reports that the younger Combs is being sued for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred during a yacht party in 2022. Reportedly, a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh filed the suit in Los Angeles, and she claims she was employed as a steward on the yacht. She alleges that it was Diddy who chartered the yacht for several days just before New Year’s Eve in 2022.

O’Marchaigh claims King offered her a shot of a drink that she believes was spiked. He allegedly began trying to kiss her and grope her despite her protestations. After getting away she added that King allegedly tried to force her to perform an oral sex act on him. She says she was able to escape but suffered injuries—photos of which she shared in her complaint.

Worth noting, O’Marcaigh claims Rodney Jones, the producer who is also suing Diddy, was aboard the yacht, and not so coincidentally, they share the same attorney, Tyrone Blackburn.

Diddy is named a defendant in the lawsuit, with O’Marcaigh claiming he is liable for King’s behavior during the alleged assault since he chartered the yacht.

Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, is denying all the allegations on his client’s behalf. “We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit – which has yet to be served,” Dyer claims they only heard about the lawsuit via the media.