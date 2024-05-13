Subscribe
News

Bear Expert Confirms, Men Are The Bigger Threat To Women

Rae Wynn-Grant -- a wildlife ecologist says the data is unequivocally in favor of bears over men, and if she had to choose, of course, she would want to be alone with the bear.

Published on May 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Bear Expert Confirms Men Are Bigger Threats To Woman

Source: 6381380 / Getty / Bear

A huge debate on TikTok has been settled regarding bears, men, and who women feel is safer around.

A video of a TikToker asking women on the street if they would feel safer alone in the woods with a bear or with an unknown man, and every woman, except one, resoundingly chose the bear.

As expected, men were in their feelings at the idea of women choosing to be alone with a bear rather than be in the presence of an unknown man due to understandable concerns of safety cause, and historically, men are nuts.

Well, TMZ spoke with a wildlife ecologist who is an expert on bears, and she broke down why the women choosing the bear are not far off in their assessment of men as the more significant threat.

Per TMZ:

Rae Wynn-Grant — a wildlife ecologist who got her PhD in all things bears — laid it out for TMZ … telling us these animals want nothing to do with humans in the wild and avoid us at all costs… unless food is involved, of course. She can’t say the same for guys.

RWG says … “I think this is a clever way for women to suggest to the wider world, particularly to men, that we, as women, feel constantly under threat.”

She adds … “And, that speaks volumes when it comes to time alone with a man compared to time alone with a predator, like a bear.” Rae goes on to say that bears are not naturally aggressive — contrary to the image they’ve cultivated — and they really don’t seek trouble.

Wynn-Grant also says the data is unequivocally in favor of bears over men, and if she had to choose, of course, she would want to be alone with the bear.

Well, there you have it.

You can see her break it down in her own words in the video below.

RELATED TAGS

debate Social Media TikTok

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close