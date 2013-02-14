Big K.R.I.T. – “Reign On” (Prod. By 9th Wonder) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Rapper Big K.R.I.T. and producer 9th Wonder have collaborated yet again, and you’re a fool if you have a problem with this. Crown Royal commissioned the two Hip-Hop craftsman to create a song together and the result is “Reign On.”

The song’s beat should be familiar, it liberally samples “For The Love Of Money” by the O’Jays. The song will be featured as the soundtrack of a Crown Royale commercial that stars Julius “Dr. J” Erving and is schedule to premiere during tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game.

A few weeks ago, K.R.I.T. dropped a track called “Gettin’ Mine” that features guest bars from Rapsody and vocals from Heather Victoria. It’s a safe bet that both these cuts will end up on the Mississippi rapper’s forthcoming K.R.I.T. mixtape. The King Remembered In Time can also be heard dropping standout verses on A$AP Rocky’s “1Train” and Joey Bada$$’s “Underground Airplay.”

Listen to, and download, “Reign On” below. Also, peep a video detailing the song’s creation on the next page.

