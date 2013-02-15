Danny Brown & A$AP Rocky Finally Meet Kathy Griffin [VIDEO]

A few months ago, Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky filmed a “Back & Forth” video segment where they professed how much they wanted to get it in with comedienne Kathy Griffin.

Word got back to the stand-up specialist was flattered by the duos comments. “I can’t help but find it charming…I kind of love these guys,” Griffin said on an earlier episode of the Kathy show. She went on to invite the two onto the second season of her Bravo talk show.

Griffin was a woman of her word and brought Brown and Rocky onto the show along with the eternally annoying Russell Brand last night. “One day, but I’m a kid myself right now,” Rocky told Griffin on if he wanted to have children. “I have an old soul, but i’m actually only 24.” After Griffin exhibited an unabashed box toss towards the LoveLiveA$AP rapper’s way, she told him not to get cocky because SchoolBoy Q also wanted her.

They even got intimate while playing some kinky dice games which resulted in Griffin kissing the Fools Gold rapper smack on the lips and Rocky sucking on the host’s breasts.

Check it all out for yourself down after the jump.

—

Photo: Bravo