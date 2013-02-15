CLOSE
Common Cops A Plea About Justin Bieber Crossover On ESPN’s First Take [VIDEO]

ESPN’s First Take hit the road this weekend to take in the All-Star Weekend festivities in Houston, Texas. The first guest on the show was Chi-Town’s own Common.

Before a couple of ‘what ha-happened was” moments, Com Sense finally talked about the time at last year’s celebrity game when Justin Bieber (please, believe it) hit the G.O.O.D. Music rapper with a little bop-bop.

“Justin Bieber was there, I remember Michael Rappaport was playing with me and he was like ‘do not stick Justin Bieber close because it’s going to be a highlight,” explained the MC.  “Anything that he does  is going to be a highlight. I’m a competitor. I saw Justin Bieber there, I went down a little bit and said ‘should I stick him close?’ By then he did like a little light crossover, it wasn’t that great. Come on, man.”

Stephen A. Smith continued to egg on Common about letting the diminutive pop star get the best of him on that very play.

“He got MVP, but this year I’m going for MVP, I’m not going to live in the past,” Common proclaimed.

Check out the full interview below, including the rapper’s take on the current play of LeBron James. Don’t forget to check out the NBA All-Star Celebrity game tonight on ESPN.

Photo: YouTube

cari champion , Common , espn , first take , Justin Bieber , Skip bayless , Stephen A. Smith , VIDEO

