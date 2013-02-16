Drake Denied Entry Into Hollywood Club Because Chris Brown Was Inside

Apparently, Chris Brown and Drake can’t be in the same club at the same damn time. Drizzy was turned away from a Hollywood nightclub because Breezy already beat him inside. See what we did there?

According to TMZ:

The club is Playhouse in Hollywood — and sources tell TMZ, bouncers sent Drake on his way Wednesday night because CB was already partying at a table inside … and they wanted to avoid any possible brawl scenarios. According to sources, Brown was inside the club celebrating an anniversary party for some clothing brand called Popular Demand. The bouncers were aware Chris was inside when Drake showed up around midnight … and they knew Rihanna would be joining him later on … so they asked Drake to party somewhere else that night. The promoters — and the nightclub — obviously wanted to avoid what happened at W.i.P. nightclub last summer … when Chris and Drake’s entourage nearly destroyed the place with flying bottles.

Word is Drake took the issue in stride and kept it moving.

If the Toronto rapper’s life is anything like the “Started From The Bottom” video, the club wouldn’t have been nearly as fun anyway.

Speaking of the W.i.P. incident, both Drake and Chris Brown are now suing each other in hopes of convincing a judge to put the blame on the other. A French model named Romain Julien is suing both artists for injuries he allegedly sustained during the infamous brawl at a NYC nightclub that featured thrown liquor bottles and an NBA player catching glass in an eye.

Photo: Bossip