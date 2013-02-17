Beyoncé Opens Up On Oprah’s Next Chapter [VIDEO]

Saturday night belonged to Beyoncé as the star was the focus of two major cable debuts, the first being her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. The singer appeared on the latest episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter airing on the OWN network.

During the interview, Bey shared her reasoning behind opening up her personal life in the HBO documentary Life Is But A Dream. Premiering on HBO right after her talk with the former talk show queen, the 31-year-old described chronicling her life as therapeutic.

Winfrey praised the 90-minute film, having held a viewing party for nine students from South Africa who attended her school, and are now in college. After watching the doc, the girls remarked that despite her stardom, and living a life that seems unreal, much of the scenes humanize the star. “I am no different than any woman,” she told Winfrey.

Giving so deep a look into her world is an opposite move than how she’s been in the past, but becoming a mother further inspired the Houston native to release the project, which she had been working on long before her pregnancy. “It was time for me to share my story.”

Much of her talk with Winfrey was about family, breaking away from her father, suffering a miscarriage, and grading Jay-Z’s parenting skills. But there’s were also lighter moments, including talk of her Super Bowl halftime performance, and reuniting with Destiny’ Child.

View the entire interview below.

https://dailymotion.com/video/xxk9wv

—

Photo: OWN