Drake & 2 Chainz Perform “Started From the Bottom” & More At NBA All-Star Weekend [VIDEO]

Drake’s well documented love for H-town dates back to his So Far Gone days, so it’s no surprise that he would try to be everywhere during this past weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities. This included an appearance at the Drink Houston club after All-Star Saturday night, where the Toronto rapper joined 2 Chainz for an impromptu performance of a few old and new hit records.

The crowd erupted as Drake sauntered from behind the scenes, while singing the chorus to “No Lie.” From there, the duo segued into A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin’ Problems,” but it was Drake’s recent smash “Started From the Bottom” that received the ultimate reaction. To much fanfare, the YMCMB rapper closed out with “November 18th,” an ode to Houston from 2009’s So Far Gone, for old times sake.

Drake’s club appearance was a part of a jam-packed night of activity, having already attended the “2 Kings” dinner with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, and others earlier in the night. See the footage of the performance below.

—

Photo: YouTube