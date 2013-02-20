Young Scooter ft. Birdman, Rick Ross & Gucci Mane – “Colombia (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Black Migo Gang’s Young Scooter recruits some big names for the remix to his big single, “Colombia.”

Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Birdman all tell the stories about cooking up that product on this “Colombia” remix. This record, which was originally featured on Scooter’s Street Lottery mixtape, is one of the biggest buzzing songs in the south right now, and the addition of the three most recognizable names in rap will only add to the record’s appeal.

The #1 Stunna, who celebrated his birthday this past week, added his own flair to the record as well as Rozay speaking briefly on the attempted drive-by shooting in a defiant manner. “n***as tried to kill me, but I had that thing cocked,” Rozay spits in this song. “They think I know the voodoo, how they keep showing my ghost on that channel 2.”

Get a listen to the “Colombia” Remix with Stunna, Ross and LaFlare down after the jump.

Photo: Freebandz/A1