Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker’s Off Field Comments

A lot of responsibility comes with being a professional athlete. Patrick Mahomes has commented on the off field behavior of Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker.

This week the Kansas City Chiefs commenced their organized team activities. As expected their star quarterback spoke to the press and he received some questions regarding his teammates Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice. Earlier this month Butker made some very polarizing comments during a speech he made at Benedictine College where he suggested that the female graduates in the crowd would get more personal fulfillment in their lives by being homemakers. Additionally, he took a strong stance against the LGBT+ community.

Patrick Mahomes made it clear he doesn’t share the same thoughts as Butker. “There’s certain things that he said that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is, and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction,” Patrick said. “And that might not be the same values as I have. But at the same time, I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day. That’s a great person, and we’ll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day” he added.

Rashee Rice also was a subject of conversation as the wide receiver was involved in a serious car accident in Dallas last month. Additionally, he was alleged to have involvement in an assault that took place at a Dallas nightclub on May 6. Patrick Mahomes expressed his support and said no one is perfect. “I think it’s just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” he said. “I mean, obviously, that was a big mistake. But you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you.”

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.