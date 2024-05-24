Subscribe
News

Patrick Mahomes Defends Harrison Butker’s Off Field Comments

He also has a 99 overall rating in dealing with the press.

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

A lot of responsibility comes with being a professional athlete. Patrick Mahomes has commented on the off field behavior of Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker.

This week the Kansas City Chiefs commenced their organized team activities. As expected their star quarterback spoke to the press and he received some questions regarding his teammates Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice. Earlier this month Butker made some very polarizing comments during a speech he made at Benedictine College where he suggested that the female graduates in the crowd  would get more personal fulfillment in their lives by being homemakers. Additionally, he took a strong stance against the LGBT+ community.

Patrick Mahomes made it clear he doesn’t share the same thoughts as Butker. “There’s certain things that he said that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is, and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction,” Patrick said. “And that might not be the same values as I have. But at the same time, I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day. That’s a great person, and we’ll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day” he added.

Rashee Rice also was a subject of conversation as the wide receiver was involved in a serious car accident in Dallas last month. Additionally, he was alleged to have involvement in an assault that took place at a Dallas nightclub on May 6. Patrick Mahomes expressed his support and said no one is perfect. “I think it’s just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” he said. “I mean, obviously, that was a big mistake. But you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you.”

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

RELATED TAGS

Football kansas city NFL Sports

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close