Juicy J ft. The Weeknd – “One Of Those Nights” [LISTEN]

You still trippy? Juicy J and The Weeknd make sure you don’t come down from that high on the new record “One Of Those Nights.”

This latest single from his solo Kemosabe/Taylor Gang/Columbia Records debut, Stay Trippy is a bouncy and spacey record from the two. The Canadian crooner lends a hook and a verse on this new joint, which marks the twos first collaboration since their Echoes Of Silence/Trilogy record “Same Old Song.”

This looks to be the one for Juicy, who has been pushing his album that will feature the hit single “Bandz A Make Her Day” as well as the Young Jeezy and Big Sean assisted “Show Out.”

The Wiz Khalifa and Dr. Luke executive produced album will also feature collaborations from Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, and Trey Songz. Get a listen to “One Of Those Nights” by Juicy and The Weeknd down after the jump.

