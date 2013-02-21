Gucci Mane ft. 2 Chainz – “Dirty Cup” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane‘s hit his stride lately after releasing numerous mixtapes over the past few months. Now Young Guwop is getting ready to release a new album and leads off with the 2 Chainz-assisted single “Dirty Cup.”

Gucci took to Twitter last night to start talking about his next project. Trap House 3: The Guwop Edition, the new record will hit iTunes on July 2 via his own 1017 Brickquad. However, you can get a listen to the brand new record right now courtesy of the good folks over at XclusiveZone.

This Zaytoven-produced record follows the first single from the project is ‘Nothin On Ya’featuring Wiz Khalifa. This new bouncy record from the Atlanta standouts is a catchy one. Tity Boi isn’t just sitting around either. Chainz is reportedly working on his follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Based On A T.R.U. Story.

Until then, get a listen to the new record from Guwop and Tity Two Necklaces after the jump.

—

Photo: WMG