Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Young Jeezy & More Rock So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Young Jeezy & More Rock So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert

Jermaine Dupri still has plenty of clout in the music business. The producer/artist/mogul put on the So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert in Atlanta and besides So So Def legends like Kriss Kross, Jagged Edge and Xscape, special guests included Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, Ludacris and much, much more.

The festivities went down at the iconic Fox Theatre and the night unfolded like a history lesson in ATL Hip-Hop and R&B music. Jay-Z and JD performed their smash “Money Ain’t a Thang,” Kriss Kross reunited to perform “Jump,” Ludacris came through and performed “Welcome to Atlanta” and Da Brat performed “Give It 2 U” (Da Brat).”

This is without mention of performances from Jagged Edge, Dem Franchize Boyz and a who’s who of So So Def artists new and old. And yes, Bonecrusher took his shirt off.

Photos: Exclusive Access, Paras Griffin, Sly White

