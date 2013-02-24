Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Young Jeezy & More Rock So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Jermaine Dupri still has plenty of clout in the music business. The producer/artist/mogul put on the So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert in Atlanta and besides So So Def legends like Kriss Kross, Jagged Edge and Xscape, special guests included Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, Ludacris and much, much more.

The festivities went down at the iconic Fox Theatre and the night unfolded like a history lesson in ATL Hip-Hop and R&B music. Jay-Z and JD performed their smash “Money Ain’t a Thang,” Kriss Kross reunited to perform “Jump,” Ludacris came through and performed “Welcome to Atlanta” and Da Brat performed “Give It 2 U” (Da Brat).”

This is without mention of performances from Jagged Edge, Dem Franchize Boyz and a who’s who of So So Def artists new and old. And yes, Bonecrusher took his shirt off.

Check out photos of the many talented acts that graced the stage in the gallery.

Photos: Exclusive Access, Paras Griffin, Sly White

