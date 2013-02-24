Lil Wayne Could Care Less About Uncle Luke’s Opinion Of Him [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne is still on his honesty tour. Late last week, the rapper called into Miami’s 99 Jamz, to talk about sleeping with Chris Bosh’s wife, and blasting the entire Miami Heat team. The move resulted in a blog post from Miami native Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell.

Campbell called for Rick Ross to put Weezy in line, and when asked about the rant, and backlash from the city, the New Orleans native didn’t really care. “I can’t change nobody’s personal opinion. I can’t change nobody’s personal view,” he said. “I can just keep doing what I do and keep putting food on the table for my family and that’s what I’m going to do, no matter what.”

Although he hasn’t read Campbell’s commentary, Wayne is aware of how the former 2 Live Crew leader, and others in the city, feel about him. “Ever since I got out here there were billboards saying ‘Lil Wayne go back home,’ and I never did anything.”

Felicia Monet, the DJ interviewing Wayne, denied ever seeing said billboards.

Backlash or no backlash, Wayne has no plans of leaving Miami, because it has too much to offer. “This is Miami, I can’t move. Ya’ll got the best skate weather ever, down here. The main thing I really want to get out there is that I do apologize for the misunderstanding to the city of Miami. I love everyone here, it’s just I’m passionate about sports and I felt very disrespected, that’s all. I felt very, very, very disrespected.”

Peep Weezy’s words below.

[Spotted at Hip Hop DX]

—

Photo: Gerald Herbert