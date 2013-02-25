Bun B – ESPN: First Take Flows [VIDEO]

During this past All-Star Weekend, Bun B dropped some First Take Flows for the daily sports debate show on ESPN.

Taking place in his backyard of Houston, TX, Uncle Bun dropped some bars about the local sports legends and the excitement of having the NBA’s annual All-Star festivities in the city of the Purple Sprite.

Bun, real name Bernard Freeman, is a regular on the sports debate show which is hosted by Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless and Cari Champion. His multiple appearances on the show and knowledge on sports in general make him one of the most popular rappers to appear on the highly-rated talk show.

Bun gets busy over the shows theme song, which was originally performed by Maybach Music Group’s Wale and Stalley while putting his own Texas touch over the recognizable introduction music.

Bun is a well-noted fan of the Houston Texans and Houston Rockets and can be seen debating the topics concerning his beloved sports franchises. After the jump, you can check out the UGK member getting busy on wax about some of the H-Town’s sports luminaries on First Take Flows.

Photo: YouTube