Ab-Soul Says He Believes Kendrick Lamar Can Be “One Of The Best Ever” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar gets a lot of the spotlight in the TDE camp, but many fans have their eye on another up-and-coming artist from the camp, Ab-Soul.

Soul-O visited New York City’s Hot 97 Morning Show with Cipha Sounds and Rosenberg this morning and talked at length about the next-to-blow artist from Black Hippy. Interestingly enough, he spoke about seeing his boy K.Dot’s greatness before many others could have.

“When I first heard K.Dot, I thought that he was arguably or potentially be one of the best ever the first time I heard him,” says Ab-Soul. “Cause he was so young, we were so young at the time, you know people talk about the pride…I’m a rapper too. I aspire to do well, so listening to him for the first time really kind of humbled me. It let me know like, ‘ok, i’m not the only one really serious about my craft and he’s continued to be that consistently throughout our entire relationship. I am still heavily inspired by him all of the time.”

Sounds like pretty lofty expectations for the good kid m.A.A.d. city rapper, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise coming from the artist who claimed he could “spit laps around Jay-Z.” Check out the full interview down below.

Photo: YouTube