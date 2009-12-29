Diddy Providing Safe Rides To Drinkers on New Year’s Eve

As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, Diddy’s pulling out all the stops to make sure drinkers of his Ciroc vodka get home safely after they celebrate the Holiday.

Bad Boy’s media mogul is bringing back his “Safe Rides” program to pay for taxi and subway rides for consumers on New Year’s Eve.

Diddy and Ciroc have teamed up with E! Entertainment and the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission to distribute pre-paid taxi cards with values of up to $15 to encourage responsible decision making as people ring in the New Year.

Speaking on the impending success of this year’s program, Diddy described his pride over the re-launch saying,

“As the ‘Official Vodka of New Year’s Eve,’ we made a huge impact last year helping New York get home safely, so I’m proud to announce that we’re bringing Safe Rides back in an even bigger way. By bringing this program to both of these great cities we will continue to show the rest of the country that a sophisticated holiday celebration doesn’t end when the ball drops, but when everyone gets home safely.”



Thousands of debit and MTA cards will be given to adults in New York between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Each debit card will provide up to $15.00 in cab fare and are also redeemable for a one-way subway or bus fare valued at $2.25.

In Las Vegas the cards will be passed out at various locations.

This is actually a really good idea Diddy.

Hopefully he’ll expand it to include Atlanta next year.