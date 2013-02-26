A$AP Rocky Models Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Raf Simons & More For MR PORTER [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky has built a solid reputation for the quality of his music. But the Harlem rapper’s taste in fashion gets almost as much attention, if not more. So naturally online shopping destination MR PORTER tabbed Dat PMF to model some of the season’s finest clothes.

The editorial portion of the feature story offers some new insight into the MC whose given name is Rakim Mayers. It mentions why Rocky’s clothes, to paraphrase his song “Wassup,” started to get weirder.

“At the age of eight I started getting into fashion, brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Ralph Lauren,” he remembers. “But in 2005 I started wearing John Richmond jeans. I was into Prada and Dolce & Gabbana at the time and that’s why I started to wear tight jeans, because I wanted to be a model. I started to do freelance work for Calvin Klein so I was slim and it just stuck.”

In the online spread, Rocky is seen sporting a gang of the same brands he name checks throughout his music. Maison Martin Margiela, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and his trusty Raf Simons all get rocked as well as Valentino, A.P.C. and J. Crew.

A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, is in stores now.Check out the photos from the MR PORTER editorial/fashion spread in the gallery and read the full story here.

—

Photos: Bruno Staub

