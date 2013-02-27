Big K.R.I.T. ft. Bun B – “Shine On” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big K.R.I.T. and Bun B get back together on this new record called “Shine On.”

The country cousins have previously worked together on songs such as the remix to “Country S**t,” “Pull Up,” and “5 On The Kush.” As per usual with the Mississippi product, Young Krizzle handles the production on this joint.

This song will be featured on the Def Jam rapper/producer’s upcoming mixtape King Remembered In Time. The mixtape borrows the title from the anagram that makes up K.R.I.T.’s rap name.

The honorable Bernard Freeman adds a third verse onto the end of this trackand gives this one that southern feel that the two have made careers off of. The two have built a palpable chemistry together in the studio and you can add this song to their long list of excellent joints together.

Get a listen to “Shine On” with K.R.I.T. and Bun after the jump.

Photo: YouTube