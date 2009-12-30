T-Pain Gets His A** Whooped

What has the world come to?

With all of the problems that have already plagued 2009, it’s just sad that things are ceasing fire with the year almost done.

It seems like someone might have taken Jay-Z’s “D.O.A. (Death Of Autotune)” a step further by going straight to the source, a.k.a. T-Pain.

Without warning, the rapper/singer/producer was brutally attacked by none other than Ne Yo’s mother as she went WWE and applied a full nelson on the entertainer stopping him dead in his tracks.

Let’s all pray for Pain, he never had a chance.