Kid Cudi Puts Music Industry on Blast [Video Included]

Kid Cudi has never been a rapper that finds it necessary to bring down another rapper in order to promote himself. He is, however, a man that apparently believes in respect and will immediately shut down those that choose to not show him such courtesy.

During a show at the House Of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Man on the Moon spoke on his recent activity involving the assault on a fan that resulted in him being ejected from Lady Gaga’s tour.

The media has found many different angles and spins to place on the incident so Cudi has found no other alternative but to provide a little clarity and defend himself.

“They trying to make me look like the poster boy for violence and ignorance,” Cudi said. “I tell motherFawkers I’m the poster boy for honesty, realness, anarchy, I don’t give a Fawk about this business.”

Almost like a punching bag, the young rapper has been placed under the microscope and beaten by many, being judged for his preference and methods in showcasing his material his own distinct way.

What started as a response turned quickly into his own uproar as the rapper proceeded to provide further commentary on the music industry and how his own experiences have forever changed his perceptions on particular artists.

“I’m the truest motherFawker in this business and people trying to destroy me. All these other n*ggas that y’all probably fans of is sucker a** n*ggas, I met them. N*ggas I was a fan of when I was buying their CDs, I’m not a fan of they music no more. This business is WWF fam and if you don’t comply, they try to destroy you…I never talk Shyte, I came to this game, just wanted to smoke my weed and motherFawkers just wanna destroy me, I don’t give a Fawk. I’m unstoppable.”

The rap game has drastically transitioned from a sport where freedom of speech is key, to another day at high school where the students are too busy making judgments about those that are different before even giving them a chance.

It’s time to grow up and sweep all of the children out of a grown man’s business.

Watch the footage here: