Curren$y – “Kingpin” [VIDEO]

When struggle rappers are asleep, Curren$y is working hard. Despite it being only three months into the new year, the Jet Life MC has already flooded the Internets with mounds of new material, including his 14-track New Jet City mixtape. Today he returns with “Kingpin,” a spirited rendition of Young Scooter’s club smash “Colombia.”

The Hot Spitta adopts the Atlanta rapper’s dope dealer dreams and slow flow on this reworked version, but he relies on his brand of wit to entertain listeners. “I be writing co-caine raps at the crib, chilling watching Scarface/ Got a b**ch rolling up. Now I’m smoking while that h*e making pizza rolls,” is just one of many classic playeristic bars that’s sure to get a rise out of fans.

We understand that it may be difficult to keep up with Curren$y’s latest tunes, considering his likelihood to drop a new track bi-weekly. Let’s get you folks caught up. Among the New Orleans MC’s most recent releases are a set of visuals for New Jet City track “Mary,” a collab with Asher Roth, and cut featuring Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa, titled “Choosin.”

Listen to Curren$y’s “Kingpin” below.

—

Photo: Warner Bros.