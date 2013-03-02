Big Boi ft. Jake Trouth – “Apple Of My Eye” [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors was one of the better albums of 2012, and now one of the better songs from the project gets the visual treatment.

“Apple Of My Eye” is a funky, instrumentation-heavy record from the active half of Outkast’s latest album. This video is a performance-heavy clip, but the intro includes a cameo from the team of Epic Meal Time.

If you aren’t familiar with Epic Meal Time, they are the hosts of an intense cooking show on YouTube where they pack in as many calories, slabs of bacon, and liquor into one epic meal as humanly possible. If the sandwiches that Big Boi is offered seem too incredible to be true, trust us, they are.

Backed by his incredible band, Antwan keeps your feet tapping and the fingers snapping in this fun and energetic song. Mr. Patton was in the ATL last weekend for the huge So So Def 20th Anniversary party that brought out Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Young Jeezy, Usher, Ludacris and many more of the south’s elite artists.

You can check out the video for “Apple Of My Eye” down below and cop Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors if you have not yet.