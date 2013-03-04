Para One ft. Cam’ron, Irfane & Tekilatex – “Every Little Thing (Remix)” [LISTEN]

In the world of extremely odd collaborations, Killa Cam’Ron gets together with Para One, Ifrane & Tekilatex for this new remix of “Every Little Thing.”

Via Para One:

Those who follow Para One and our Marble entourage since the mid 2000′s know how important this is for him and for our extended family of artists. Cam’ron was the number 1 rapper for many of us, and as far as music, poetry, marketing strategies and fashion goes, the mark he left on rap and modern music as a whole is unprecedented and would probably take a whole book to explain. We are still blown away by the fact he accepted to appear on Every Little thing. His verse (which he starts by re-singing the original melody from the chorus in his own Cam’ron words) is a straight-from-the heart-love letter – Cam’ron style – to a very special lady with a “Booty like a mountain”. Apparently it’s Valentine’s day every day for Killa Cam

The track originally appeared on Para’s 2012 LP Passion, and will now be re-released alongside remixes by Girl Unit and Canblaster as an EP on March 18th. Get a listen to the track down after the jump.

