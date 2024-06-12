Subscribe
Common & Pete Rock Drop Offical “Dreamin'” Single Off Joint Album

Pete Rock and Common creating music for the soul, b...

Published on June 12, 2024

Common & Pete Rock

Source: Monaris / Handout

OG Hip-Hoppers know that Pete Rock is one of the GOAT producers of the game. Though he hasn’t experienced the commercial success that some of your favorite beatsmiths have over the last few decades, the man has created many classics with some of the greatest MC’s to ever touch the mic.

Now that he’s been in the lab with the legendary wordsmith in Common and crafting a brand new project in The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Pete Rock and Common are collaborating to bring some soulful sounds with meaningful content to their day-one fans and the culture in general. Dropping off their first single in “Dreamin,'” Common brings back the denim vest while Pete Rock returns with the pimp tracksuit to show y’all they mean business. If this first cut is any indication of what we can expect from The Auditorium, we’re definitely in for quite a show as the chemistry between these two artists blend perfectly.

In a press release for the project, Common explains how it was working with the legendary Pete Rock in the studio:

“Pete Rock is one of the greatest creators Hip-Hop and music has ever seen. It has been a dream of mine to work with him on an album. And once we got together and I I was around him and all his records and his MPC, I felt the spirit of what I always loved in Hip-Hop in soul music and why I wanted to be a part of the artform. His beats, his production, his scratches, took me to a place where I could just MC freely. It felt I like I was home.”    

Check out Common and Pete Rock’s first single “Dreamin'” below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for The Auditorium, Vol. 1 when it drops July 12.

