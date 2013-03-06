Big Boi Announces Shoes For Running Tour

Looks like 2013 will be a great year for tours, the most recent of which will see Big Boi of the legendary OutKast as its headliner. Titled Shoes For Running after track 11 from his experimental Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors album, the tour will be the Atlanta native’s first in more than two years.

More impressively, Big Boi is scheduled to perform a whopping 45 shows on the tour. The festivities kick off April 18 in Athens, Ga. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone the “Shutterbug” MC explained, “We starting it off in my own backyard… that’s right up the street.” He continued, “They’ll show me love before we get out there in the midst of the world.”

Joining him on the trek will be good friend Killer Mike, who also put out a great project in 2012 with R.A.P. Music.

Fans will recall Big Boi making a bevy of television appearances at the top of the year, which he now says was practice for this tour. He likened his late night show performances to “live dress rehearsals,” saying, “You gotta stay on your craft. Sharpen up. We’ve been doing one-offs, a couple shows a month just to keep the dust off ya a$$.”

According to Big Boi, the set list will include a mixture of new material, classic Outkast tracks, and cuts from his 2010 album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty. See the full tour schedule below.

4/18 Athens, GA – Georiga Theater

4/19 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

4/20 Charlottesville, VA – University of Virginia

4/21 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage

4/23 Providence, RI – Lupo’s

4/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

4/25 Williamsburg, VA – College of William & Mary

4/26 University Park, PA – Penn State University

4/27 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

4/30 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

5/1 Chicago, IL – Vic Theater

5/2 San Francisco, CA – San Francisco State University

5/3 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/4 Memphis, TN – Beale Street

5/5 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

5/7 Denver, CO – Cervantis

5/8 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theater

5/9 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/15 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

5/15 San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

5/18 Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues

5/19 Albuquerque, NM – Observatory

5/23 Houston, TX – Bayour Music Hall

5/24 Austin, TX – The Backyard

5/25 Dallas, TX – Palladium Ballroom

5/26 Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Fest

5/30 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

5/31 Chattanooga, TN – Track 29

6/1 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

6/2 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co.

6/4 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

6/5 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

6/6 Jacksonville, FL – Brewsters Megaplex

6/7 Altanta, GA – Masquerade

6/8 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

6/9 Wilmington, NC – Brooklyn Arts Center

6/11 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

6/12 Charlotte, NC – Amos

6/14 Washington D.C. – Howard’s Theatre

6/15 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

6/16 Toronto, Ontario – North By Northeast

6/19 Boston, MA – Paradise

—

Photo: Andrew Zaeh