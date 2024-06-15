Subscribe
LL Cool J ft. Rick Ross & Fat joe “Saturday Night Special,” Quavo “Mink” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.24

LL Cool J breaks out the extra baggy pants and Quavo returns to the trap house. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 14, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

LL Cool J may have seemingly traded in his rap career for one on TV and film, but the Hip-Hop icon knows that in his heart of hearts he is indeed a MC first and today the rap legend returns to his roots with a few of his peers who have some illustrious careers themselves.

In his black-and-white visuals to “Saturday Night Special,” LL Cool J links up with Rick Ross and Fat Joe to show he still has a lot left in his tank while they stunt in front of a Maybach whip and LL shows off his extra baggy parachute pants that the kids today love to wear. We’re not sure how we feel about that LOL.

Back in the A, Quavo shows how he gets down when he’s back on the block and in his clip for “Mink,” Q invites some female company to the trap house where they twerk what they mama gave them what he washes up some cash and gets a quick shape-up out on the front porch.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Memphis Bleek, Action Bronson, and more.

LL COOL J FT. RICK ROSS & FAT JOE – “SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL”

QUAVO – “MINK”

MEMPHIS BLEEK – “DURAG BLEEK”

ACTION BRONSON – “SEGA”

THE MUSALINI & 9TH WONDER – “ALL LOVE”

VADO – “ALLURE”

NANDOSTL – “LOOKIN FOR ME”

LIL RAIDER, BFD, HWY 6 SEAN – “PRAY 4 ME”

QBLACK FT. K4F GLIZZY – “RECLINING”

Daily Visuals

