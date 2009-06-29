Tru Life Indicted On Murder Charges

Once dubbed to be Jay-Z’s protégé for Roc-A-Fella, it has been reported that artist Roberto “Tru Life” Rosado has been indicted on a murder charge and will remain behind bars in a New York prison.

The charge revolves around stabbings on June 15 which left two casualties. Christopher Guerrero, 20, was left fatally wounded and Jason Grey, 27, is in critical condition. Rosado is being held without bail for allegedly stabbing Guerrero in the stomach and Grey in the chest.

A 1st Degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison under New York’s law.

The 33-year-old rapper allegedly turned himself in last week, was taken into custody June 22 and placed at Riker’s Island on charges of murder, assault and weapons possession along with his brother, Marcus, who is being held as being an accomplice to the attack.

The violent act by Rosado is allegedly an act of retaliation for the shooting of a suspected drug dealer.

Police reported that the stabbings, which occurred at 9:30 am in the lobby of a Manhattan building, were the aftermath of an altercation that had occurred earlier at Club Pasha in Hell’s Kitchen.

Hip-Hop artists such as Noreaga and Saigon had voiced their prayers and belief in Rosado’s innocence.

This is yet another instance in which Tru Life has been involved in violence. According to numerous reports, Tru Life and his brother confronted rapper Cam’Ron outside of Club Stereo in 2007. The confrontation went from a war of words to a threat of gun fire and ended with Tru Life allegedly punching the Dipset founder in the face.

The confrontation of Tru Life and Cam’Ron occurred during a time where Dipset had a beef brewing with Jay-Z. Tru Life and his crew also had a run in during the past with Mobb Deep and its rumored that members of the Queens Bridges duo’s entourage were pistol whipped and robbed after Prodigy double sold a verse to Tru and then recorded it for the Any Given Sunday soundtrack on the song “Never Goin’ Back”

Rosado, who signed under Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella imprint in 2005, has since been released of his contract.