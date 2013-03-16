Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar & More To Appear On Yahoo! On the Road Festival

UPDATE: Yahoo! clears up the previous confusion surrounding who would be headlining the On The Road festival. Previous reports inferred that Jay-Z would only appear on the European leg of the 21-city event, when he and Kendrick Lamar will in fact headline the tour. J. Cole, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are among the artists who will join the two MCs on the U.S. portion, while Justin Timberlake, Frank Ocean, and Trey Songz will only appear in the European shows.

Before musical acts infiltrate the streets of Austin, Texas for SXSW, large brands and tech companies are the focal point of the conference’s “Interactive” portion. Groundbreaking news is typically shared during this portion of the festivities, and one of the largest announcements that year was Yahoo!’s plan to set out on a multi-city festival that features Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Titled Yahoo! On the Road, the festival will make 21-stops between May 3 and July 14 throughout the United States and Europe, beginning in New York City and closing in London. The tour was described as “a daily mobile entertainment and innovation festival this spring/summer featuring the world’s hottest bands, comedians, and surprise guests.”

Fans cans expect artists like FUN., The Lumineers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Owl City, J. Cole, and many more to grace the stage throughout the festival.

Yahoo! also has a special treat for attendees of the the London leg of the tour. This time just so happens to be during the Yahoo! Wireless Festival from July 12-14, which Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Trey Songz and special guest Frank Ocean will headline.

Tickets for the final Yahoo! Wireless Festival date as announced today – will go on sale Friday March 15 here. Follow the latest happenings and track the daily disruptions at the Yahoo! On the Road site. See the show listing below

