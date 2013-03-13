Birdman ft. Lil Wayne, Future, Mack Maine & Nicki Minaj – “Tap Out” [LISTEN]

Yep, Birdman aka the #1 Stunna is still rapping. The Cash Money Records founder drops a new single called “Tap Out” featuring most of the YMCMB rappers you care about; Lil Wayne, Mack Maine and Nicki Minaj.

The only real guest is struggle croon kingpin Future, who handles chorus duties. The topic of choice seems to be million dollar female goodies, if you follow our drift. Funkmaster Flex got the premiere and his drops are throughout, but expect the CDQ sooner than later.

The single is from Birdman’s Rich Gang project. Here’s a fascinating facts, the daughters, Reginae Carter and Bria Williams, of two of the rappers featured here (that would be Baby and Weezy, respectively), are releasing a joint novel titled Paparazzi Princesses. Clearly, getting paid runs in the families.

Also, peep Baby’s new face tattoo—the “Rich Gang” logo on his right cheek—on the flip. Guess you can do that when you’re an alleged billionaire. Listen to “Tap Out” below.

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2Next page »