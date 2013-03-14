Justin Timberlake Performs “Let The Groove Get In” On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Day 3 of “Justin Timberweek” continued on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon as the singer took over the show in anticipation of his third solo album, The 20/20 Experience.

Timberlake joined Questlove & The Roots to perform one of the more upbeat songs of the new album, “Let The Groove Get In” for the first time ever. The Caribbean-inspired track is the eighth track on the new album and is produced by Timbaland.

JT also joined the star of The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Steve Carell, in a skit called “Real People, Fake Arms.” In the skit, Timberlake, Fallon and Carell all are actors in a faux soap opera where at a suit and tie shop. Predictably, Timberlake gives an inspired rendition of his current single “Suit & Tie” and rolls his eyes anytime somebody asks him to sing a tune about the store.

The trio also poke fun at *NSYNC member, Lance Bass, stating that the suit that bears his namesake was “stuck in the closet for a long time, but has now decided to come out.” Funny stuff. Check out everything you missed down after the jump and check out the skits in the slides.

